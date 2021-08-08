Arci Munoz pays Manny Pacquiao a visit in Los Angeles

MANILA – Several personalities have been paying a visit to boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in Los Angeles, where he is training for his upcoming bout.

The latest of them is actress Arci Munoz, who is currently in the United States.

In her Instagram Stories, Munoz showed off their pictures together, with the Philippine Senator signing her own boxing gloves.

“Don’t cha know how to thank you guys enough! Mr. Manny Pacquiao signing my worn out hayabusas,” she wrote across one of their photos.

In between his preparations for his upcoming fight against Errol Spence Jr., Pacquiao has been meeting several personalities.

Among those he already welcomed are NBA stars Jordan Clarkson and Klay Thimpson, as well as apl.de.ap and J Rey Soul of the Black Eyed Peas.

He has also met social media star Alex Hirschi, popularly known as Supercar Blondie, who revealed an upcoming content featuring Pacquiao, after filming a question-and-answer segment with the politician-athlete.

Earlier in July, Logan Paul, the YouTube star who recently fought Floyd Mayweather Jr., also dropped by the Wild Card Gym.

Pacquiao's former rival Miguel Cotto also paid a visit at the Wild Card Gym as shown in a video posted on Team Pacquiao's Facebook page.

Pacquiao will take on another unbeaten American in Spence on August 21, in what will be his first boxing match since July 2019 when he outpointed Keith Thurman.

