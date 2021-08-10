Spence: I want to retire Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao hits the mitts with Buboy Fernandez. Wendell Alinea

Undefeated American champion Errol Spence Jr. said he has mad respect for Manny Pacquiao, but come fight night, it will be all business when he tries to take out the boxing legend.

"I want to retire him but I do respect him for taking this fight and being a real fighter," said Spence in Boxing Scene.

"He could've picked Joe Blow or somebody, or an MMA fighter just to get a huge paycheck. Instead, he took the biggest challenge in the division."

The 42-year-old Pacquiao is coming in as the underdog against Spence, who 11 years younger than him.

Aside from the age difference, Pacquiao will also have to fight off ring rust as he last fought in July 2019 when he outpointed Keith Thurman.

At stake in the Aug. 21 fight taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas are Spence IBF and WBC welterweight titles. Also to be contested is The Ring Magazine welterweight crown.

