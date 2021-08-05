Pacquiao relishing going toe-to-toe vs Spence

Errol Spence may be the younger and taller fighter, but he loves to go toe-to-toe which Manny Pacquiao said is a favorable style for him.

Pacquiao is set to tangle with the American champion on August 21 in Las Vegas for WBC, IBF, and The Ring Magazine welterweight titles.

“I’m expecting a good fight. Spence is an aggressive fighter and I know that we can create a lot of action in the ring for all of the fans watching," said Pacquiao in RingTV. (LINK ON RINGTV https://www.ringtv.com/625107-manny-pacquiao-errol-spence-wants-to-fight-toe-to-toe-and-thats-going-to-be-to-my-advantage/)

Despite being 11 years older than Spence, Pacquiao believes he still enjoys advantages over the 5-foot-9 1/2 tall American.



"My speed and power, along with my strategy and experience, are all advantages for me," he said.

Pacquiao last fought in July 2019 when he outclassed Keith Thurman for the WBA "super" welterweight belt.

He would have wanted to fight again in 2020, but was sidelined from action due to the pandemic. This prompted the WBA to declare him "Champion in Recess" due to inactivity.

Pacquiao took a while to choose his next opponent, but later decided to face Spence.

“I could have fought several easy opponents. I picked the best opponent because I want to add more to my legacy and accomplishments. I have to prove that I’m not done yet," said Pacquiao.

"He wants to fight toe-to-toe and that’s going to be to my advantage. We’re prepared for anything. If he wants to use his reach advantage instead, we are ready.”

RELATED VIDEO