WBA declares Pacquiao 'champion in recess' due to inactivity

Manny Pacquiao during his fight against Keith Thurman. Wendell Alinea, MP Promotions/File

MANILA— Manny Pacquiao is no longer the World Boxing Association (WBA) "super" welterweight champion.

This after the WBA declared the Filipino boxing superstar as a "champion in recess" in its most recent resolution.

"Filipino Manny Pacquiao has been named Champion in Recess by the World Boxing Association WBA in a resolution issued by the Championships Committee, while Cuban Yordenis Ugas was promoted to Welterweight Super Champion," the WBA said in its official website.

"Rule C.22-24 states that when a champion is unable to defend the belt for medical, legal or other reasons beyond his control, he may be named champion in recess."

Pacquiao won the "super" title in July 2019 when he dominated American Keith Thurman.

But the boxer, also a sitting senator, has not defended the belt since then due to the pandemic.

Pacquiao is reportedly working out a fight against rising lightweight Ryan Garcia, but it is rumored to be a 10-round exhibition match.

He was also rumored to be eyeing a crossover match against MMA superstar Conor McGregor, but the bout fell through when the Irishman lost his UFC match against Dustin Poirier.

