Magnolia import Tyler Bey. PBA website

Magnolia has secured the services of a defense-oriented player as import for the upcoming PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Hotshots coach Chito Victolero said former Colorado Buffaloes standout Tyler Bey is set to fly in by the second week of next month.

"Bagay siya sa amin, athletic at bata," the Magnolia tactician said of the 25-year-old American.

Bey was selected 36th overall during the 2020 NBA draft and briefly saw action for the Dallas Mavericks.

"He can also play either shooting guard or small forward and he has an inside-outside game," added Victolero.

The Magnolia coaching staff was drawn to Bey's defensive prowess.

"Naging Defensive Player of the Year siya sa Pac-12 (in the US NCAA) so tingin namin babagay siya talaga sa sistema namin," said Victolero.

Magnolia also appears to be content with their current ceiling, with a frontline composed of James Laput, veteran Rafi Reavis and the comebacking Ian Sangalang, thereby settling to stick with Bey who stands 6-foot-7.

The Commissioner's Cup has a 6-foot-9 maximum height ceiling for imports.