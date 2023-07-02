Paul Lee puts up a jump shot for Magnolia against Meralco in their PBA on Tour game, July 2, 2023 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Paul Lee waxed hot from the three-point area, guiding a well-oiled Magnolia Hosthots squad to an easy 121-101 victory over an undermanned Meralco squad in a PBA on Tour exhibition game, Sunday at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Despite playing only 19 minutes, Lee came off the bench and knocked down seven shots from beyond the arc to finish with 29 points, keeping the Hotshots undefeated in seven games in the preseason tourney.

His teammates caught on with five Magnolia players also contributing double digits.

Jio Jalalon had 18 markers, while James Laput and Mark Barroca scored 14 and 12, respectively. Joseph Eriobu and Jerrick Ahanmisi, meanwhile, chipped in 11 each.

Lee said the goal is to be in their best shape possible for the coming Season 48. To do this, they must play perfect basketball.

"Bago magstart ang PBA on Tour nagusap usap ang buong team at nagset kami ng goal na magawa," said Lee.

"Shout out sa coach namin na guinaguide kami paunti unti, para magimprove kami into the season."

Luigi Trillo's charges who were looking for a follow up of their 108-90 romp over TNT fell to 4-3.

Diego Dario scored 22 for the Bolts, who also got 14 from Bong Quinto.