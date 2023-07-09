Magnolia's Calvin Abueva made his PBA on Tour debut against San Miguel Beer, July 9, 2023 at Ynares Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

Magnolia went on a scoring assault in the fourth quarter while limiting San Miguel to just nine points for a lopsided 94-65 win in the PBA on Tour exhibition on Sunday at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

James Laput scored 21 points to go with his 11 rebounds, while Jio Jalalon and Abu Tratter scored 11 markers each.

Calvin Abueva also looked good in his first game in the preseason, bringing down 16 rebounds on top of his nine points.

Laput was delighted by Abueva's return, citing the energy the PBA vet brings in every game.

"I think it just great it gives us so much confidence. We all know he's gonna go hard no matter what it doesn't matter whether it's a tour game, regular, or a tune up, he just going hard," said Laput.

With the win, the Hotshots stayed unbeaten in eight games while dealing the undermanned Beermen yet another loss in the preseason.

Magnolia was up 66-56 after three quarters when it went berserk in the payoff period.

The Hotshots limited the Beermen while unloading 28 points.

Jericho Cruz scored 15 points for San Miguel. Rodney Brondial added 12 points and 11 boards.



The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 94 – Laput 21, Jalalon 11, Tratter 11, Ahanmisi 10, Abueva 9, Eriobu 9, Mendoza 7, Corpuz 5, Dela Rosa 5, Murrell 3, Barroca 1, Lee 0

SAN MIGUEL 65 – Cruz 15, Brondial 12, Bulanadi 10, Faundo 9, Dela Cruz 8, Dela Cruz 8, Baclao 5, Lee 2, Apacible 2, Lazarte 2

QUARTERS: 24-14, 48-35, 66-56, 94-65

