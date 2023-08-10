MLBB: MPL legend Ribo to make pro return with Smart Omega

Carlito "Ribo" Ribo receives his "Hall of Legends" award. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang professional league (MPL Philippines) legend Carlito "Ribo" Ribo will return to the professional scene under Omega Esports, as the team rebuilds in the upcoming season.

After coaching Omega in MPL Season 11, Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic will also make his return as a player. Omega also reconfirms Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog's return to the lineup.

Joining E2MAX, Ch4knu, and Ribo are Nowee "Ryota" Macasa, who left Onic PH in the offseason, Andoryuuu, Jomari "Jowm" Pingol, young star Duane "Kelra" Pillas and Smart "The Greatest Gamer" reality show winner Spideeey.

Ronel “COACH STRONGER” Tan will take on the coaching reins as Jomie "P4kbet" Abalos moves to Cambodia's Team Max.

Heralded as the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) in the local MPL scene, Ribo is one of the pioneers in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, starting his professional career with maiden champs Aether Main.

Named as "The GOAT" for his multiple awards, Ribo suited up for Bren Esports before taking a step back and resting.

When inducted into the MPL Hall of Legends, Ribo said he wished to return to the professional scene.