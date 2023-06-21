Ch4knu to suit up for Omega in MPL Season 12: coach

MANILA - Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog will “100 percent” be included in Smart Omega’s lineup for MPL Season 12.

One of Smart Omega’s coaches, Patrick “E2MAX” Caidic confirmed this development to ABS-CBN News, while adding that they have yet to have an entire picture of the rest of the roster.

“Para sa roster namin next season, wala pa kaming nabubuo eh. Actually, parang puzzle pa lang siya na unti-unti naming binubuo pero may picture na. Pero tulad nga ng sinabi ni Ch4knu, [he] will be in [MPL] season 12,” Caidic said.

E2MAX added that further developments regarding their roster will likely be finalized and announced on the 2nd week of July.

Ch4knu was among those present as SMART confirmed their partnership with esports league Dark League Studios at a hotel in Makati this Wednesday.

Ch4knu sat out MPL Season 11 to rest, as Omega placed Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay, when they fell to Blacklist International in the play-ins of the knockout stages.

Despite an official announcement, Mikko has said he is looking for a team.

Ch4knu is one of the most instrumental players in Omega’s lineup. Omega, with core players of MSC 2021 champions Execration in the team, will now try to qualify for the M5 World Championships to be held in Manila.