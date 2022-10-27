Carlito "Ribo" Ribo receives his "Hall of Legends" award. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA -- Multi-awarded Mobile Legends: Bang Bang legend Carlito "Ribo" Ribo has long taken a step back from the professional scene.

And now, his "greatest of all time" (GOAT) accolade has further been solidified after being inducted to the ML:BB Professional League's (MPL) inaugural Hall of Legends.

Speaking to reporters after getting the award, the former Bren Esports standout said he is mulling to return to the professional scene.

"Ta-try ko sa sarili ko na makabalik pa sa MPL," he said, before being met with a round of applause.

He further explained: "Naiinggit ako kasi dati ako 'yung napapanood, pero ngayon, ako na 'yong nanonood."

Ribo was one of the pioneers in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, starting his professional career with maiden champs Aether Main.

He was also an integral core player in the Bren Esports squad that clinched the first-ever world series title for the Philippines. Joining him on the Hall of Legends list are former teammates Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno and Angelo "Phewww" Arcangel.

He took a hiatus from the league in Season 9, before parting ways with Bren in Season 10, to represent amateur squad ZOL Esports.

"Sobrang saya kasi kahit wala na ko sa MPL nakasama ako sa Hall of Legends, at [kasama ko] ang mga natitira pa sa MPL," Ribo said.

Aside from the accolade, Ribo took home a cash prize of P10,000.

