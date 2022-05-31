MANILA - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang veteran Allan "Lusty" Castromayor Jr. has parted ways with Bren Esports, the squad announced Tuesday.

"Journeys have a starting point and a destination. We are neither. We are forever grateful for stopping over with us as you make your way to the other great things you can accomplish," the team said on its Facebook page.

Sharing the post, Lusty said he would forever be grateful during his time in the squad.

"Thank you for letting me prove myself again, Bren Esports," he said.

Lusty was part of the main five that steered Bren Esports to the M2 World Championship title in Singapore in January 2021.

Following the championship, Bren had fallen off, ending Season 7 at 6th place and ending Season 8 at last place. Lusty was benched for most of Season 9, but his veteran presence played a huge role for the rebuilding team which paraded mostly rookies at the time.

Lusty started his ML:BB career with ArkAngel, before joining Bren Esports in 2020. He was also part of the 2019 SEA Games roster that won gold in the very first ML:BB tournament of the biennial tilt.

He is the second veteran to depart from Bren after Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno left the squad to be with Echo Philippines.