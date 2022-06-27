MANILA - Bren Esports on Monday officially announced the release of Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and longtime player Carlito "Ribo" Ribo -- touted as one of the winningest players in the local Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene.

This, as the gold laner paved his move to amateur squad Z4 Esports, owned by Omega Esports' Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso, who announced his signing to the organization last week.

"Ultimately, some good times need to end. Ribo will now move forward with other opportunities beyond the Bren Esports grounds. We are forever grateful for the honor you have brought us and the country. We'll keep supporting you in your new journey," Bren Esports said in a Facebook post.

Ribo earned the moniker "The GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) when he became the winningest player in the Philippines' pro ML:BB scene, reaping multiple titles since ML:BB mounted a professional league in the country.

When Bren was named Aether Main in 2018, Ribo secured the ML:BB Professional League Season 1 title, and the inaugural title for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup the same year.

A year later, Ribo suited up for the Sibol ML:BB team that won gold in the 2019 Southeast Asia Games, when the Philippines hosted the pilot esports tilt. In 2020, he won "The Nationals" title under Bren Epro.

The same year, Bren Esports won the MPL - Philippines Season 6 title, and won the first world title for the Philippines in ML:BB during the M2 World Championships in Singapore in early 2021.

Following the world championship win, Bren failed to crack to the playoffs for the past three seasons, including Season 9, when Ribo said he will take a season off to rest.

Ribo is the second veteran to part ways from the squad ahead of MPL Season 10, after Bren announced the departure of yet another key to their world championship title win, Allan "Lusty" Castromayor Jr.

With the departures, Bren will have to bank on a relatively young lineup anew consisting of standouts from ArkAngel when they head into Season 10 of MPL.