MLBB: Jaypee goes back to pros as Echo reveals MPL S12 lineup

Echo Philippines' Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz returns to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world championship stage, winning over host team RRQ Hoshi at the Bali United Studio in Jakarta, Indonesia. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA -- MPL veteran Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz will again return to the professional scene as ECHO introduced a lean six-man lineup ahead of MPL Season 12.

This means ECHO will be parading the same lineup they used when they clinched the M4 World Championship title, where Jaypee provided steady presence as the team's substitute.

"Depende kasi sa lineup namin sa kung kailangan ng depensa and offensive ang hero namin baka puwede namin siyang ipasok." coach Robert "Treb" Sanchez said at the sidelines of their MPL media day session last August 4.

Joining Jaypee is Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya, Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales, Alston "Sanji" Pabico and two-time world champion Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno.

Jaypee subbed for Yawi during the M4 in Jakarta, leading the team to a sweep of the group stages.

Yawi returned to the main five in the last day of the group stages.

As ECHO secured the world title, Jaypee moved down to the MLBB Development League as it started its first season. Echo's MDL team, Echo Proud, won the first MDL title.

ECHO will pursue its quest to requalify for the world championships, which will be held in the Philippines later this year.