Echo Philippines' Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz returns to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world championship stage, winning over host team RRQ Hoshi at the Bali United Studio in Jakarta, Indonesia. Courtesy: Moonton Games

After three Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world championships, Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz returned to the M-series with a bang after coming up big against RRQ Hoshi of Indonesia.

A reserve for Echo Philippines in the M4 world championships held in Jakarta, Jaypee provided veteran presence by chalking up 14 assists when the Orcas won against the host co\untry's fan-favorite squad.

The 24-year-old, who had his world stage debut under Sunsparks in 2019, was glad to deliver.

"Masaya kasi nakapaglaro ako sa [M-series] kaya nung nag-reserve player ako, nagpa-practice kami tapos nakapaglaro ako. Talagang todo-bigay kasi minsan lang din [makatungtong] sa M4," Jaypee told reporters in a post-match press conference, Monday evening.

Jaypee suited up in place of star roamer Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera.

He was also glad to bring his old experiences into the mix, with Echo parading a bunch of young players.

"Dahil nakakuha na ako ng experience, nadadala ko 'yon sa M4, at saka hindi na rin po ako kinakabahan," he said.

Echo will be facing Egypt's Occupy Thrones at 4 p.m. Philippine time for their next group stage match on January 4.