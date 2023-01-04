Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera in his world championship debut. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera was the talk of the town after allegations of him cheating on a partner surfaced online.

Echo Philippines' star roamer showed no rust and put up 10 assists in his world stage debut against RSG Singapore.

The win against the Singapore champs secured them the twice-to-beat cushion heading into the knockout stages.

Despite the controversies hounding him, the 21-year-old roamer said he was keeping focus on winning the title.

"Sobrang saya kasi po marami nangyayari sa'min lalo na po sa'kin. Pero yun po, focus sa M4. Di ko naman hinahanap ang MVP, gusto ko lang naman manalo," he told reporters, without elaborating on the issue.

Casting personal issues aside, Yawi says he has to also think of his team's goal.

"Una pa lang, pangarap ko na mag-world stage. Tapos ngayon, panalo kami. So sobrang focused [ako ]. Siyempre, kailangan ko rin isipin yung team kasi kailangan po namin mag-champion," he said.

Echo will start their playoff campaign on Jan, 7 with a twice-to-beat incentive.