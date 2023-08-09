MLBB: Echo gives sneak peek into M4 skin

Moonton Games, the developers behind Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has given the first look into ECHO's world championship skin.

The skin was "specially crafted" in collaboration with the team.

"The skin design is great and extraordinary, it's really something that we like. Even the ECHO jacket I said I wanted to be included is seen. We had fun designing this skin and we hope our fans like it," ECHO roamer Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera said in the release.

Chou is Yawi's signature hero.

The skin, dedicated for fighter hero Chou could be seen garbed in ECHO's varsity jacket, cargo pants, and shoes. The skin also has the team's elements in what seems to be the animation of the character.

ECHO bagged the M4 title after sweeping fellow Pinoys Blacklist International during the tournament held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Aside from the lion's share of the $800,000 prize pool, they will also be able to have a skin dedicated to their team.

"We want Chou, because everyone in the team uses him," Yawi said in a post-match press conference.

Echo is able to use the fighting hero in the gold lane, the jungle, and primarily as a roamer.

Blacklist, who were the M3 world champions, had a skin dedicated to Estes.

ECHO's skin will officially launch on August 21, with MLBB opening in-game activities to purchase the skin at a discounted price from August 14 to 20.

