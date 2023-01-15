M4: Echo decodes Blacklist for landmark world title

Echo Philippines pose for pictures after winning the M4 world championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

JAKARTA, Indonesia (UPDATE) -- Echo Philippines has finally decoded Blacklist.

After coming up short in the local league, and at one point in the world stage, Echo Philippines swept the reigning world champs, 4-0, at the biggest Mobile Legends stage in the world, at the Tennis Indoor Senayan here.

Blacklist ended their world title campaign in second place.

Echo Philippines will take home $300,000 (P16 million) -- the lion's share of the $800,000 prize pool.

Blacklist will take home $120,000 as the second placer.

Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno also became the first ML:BB player to cop two world titles with different teams, after notching the title in 2021 with Bren Esports in Singapore.

Early on, Echo applied pressure on Blacklist's side of the gold lane, with Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales racking 3 kills early on. The constant pressure paid dividends for the Orcas, who racked up a 7,000 gold lead from the 12th minute mark.

After a free lord take on the 14th minute, they continued their push down Blacklist's base to end Game 1 within 15 minutes.

BennyQT led Echo to a 2-0 lead after a backdoor play.

As Alston "Sanji" Pabico put up a surprise Gusion pick, and racked up a momentum-building triple kill early on, Echo reached match point. The young midlaner had 8 kills on top of 9 assists en route to victory.

Echo went on to put up two more dominant matches to notch their first world title.

Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales bagged the Finals MVP award, which merits a P500,000 cash prize.

He is the third Pinoy gold laner in an international competition to win the award, after Kiel "Oheb" Soriano bagged the award in M3, and Eman "Emann" Sangco in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships.