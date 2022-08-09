FilOil: San Sebastian foils UST for back-to-back wins

From FilOil Sports Facebook page

MANILA -- San Sebastian College-Recoletos outworked University of Sto. Tomas (UST), 100-96, for a second straight win in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Tuesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Ammar Cosari led San Sebastian to victory in the extra period, where he scored all but 2 of his 9 points, including the final make of the match with 49 ticks to go.

Alex Desoyo added 13 markers of his own.

"Isa ako sa beterano sa team, ta's wala 'yung apat namin, so kailangan ko talagang mag-step up. 'Yun 'yung ginawa namin ni Desoyo," said Cosari, who also collected 9 rebounds and 3 assists in the Golden Stags' charge to joint third in Group B of the tournament.

San Sebastian was up by 4 points with 1:23 left in regulation before two straight triples from Bryan Santos pushed the Growling Tigers ahead. It was only through a defensive stop and then a running layup by Rhinwil Yambing that the Golden Stags forced overtime.

There, Desoyo and Cosari showed San Sebastian the way to a 2-1 record, already fresh off a statement win against longtime NCAA foe San Beda University last Friday.

"Sabi namin ni coach Melo [Banua], mag-stick lang sa game plan which is defense muna. Maganda 'yung defense namin sa start ng overtime kaya 'yung offense, sumunod na lang," said coach Louie Bautista.

Running out of gas in extra time, the Growling Tigers absorbed their second straight loss after a tournament-opening win. Nic Cabanero and Kean Baclaan topped the scoring column for them with 16 points each.

The scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 100 -- Desoyo 13, P. Gabat 11, Are 11, Shanoda 10, Yambing 10, Escobido 10, Cosari 9, Felebrico 6, Paglinawan 6, Suico 4, R. Gabat 3, Garcia 3, Sumoda 2, Barroga 2.

UST 96 -- Cabanero 16, Baclaan 16, Santos 14, Mantua 9, Crisostomo 9, Manalang 8, M. Pangilinan 7, Gesalem 5, Concepcion 4, Lazarte 4, Garing 3, Herrera 1, Escobido 0, R. Pangilinan 0, Canoy 0.

Quarters: 28-23, 48-47, 69-64, 85-85, 100-96.

