FilOil: Gozum, Ozcon lead CSB's blowout win vs EAC

De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) zoomed to its third win in a row in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup after Will Gozum and Migs Oczon orchestrated a 100-70 romp against Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), Tuesday at Filoil Flying V Centre.

Gozum posted 17 points to go along with 3 rebounds and 3 assists, while Oczon pumped in 15 markers and 5 assists in his return from exiting their first assignment due to a broken nasal bone.

"Obviously, he's a big part of our team. A big part of our offense is geared for him. Gusto ko na nga siyang magpahinga na lang, pero ayaw niya. It's good for him to get reps din naman since mahirap na almost three years siyang 'di nakalaro," said head coach Charles Tiu of his gunner who last suited up for National University in 2019.

Oczon figured in a freak accident two weeks ago during CSB's matchup opposite Adamson University. That was his first game in green and white following his transfer, the pandemic, and his residency year.

He took the floor once more against the Generals and made up for lost time, drilling four triples in just 17 minutes of action. One of those were part of the 24-5 burst, bridging the first and second quarters that turned a four-point deficit into a 31-16 advantage.

Prince Carlos, returning from an injury he sustained against the Soaring Falcons as well, also added 12 points to help CSB improve to 4-2 in Group A of the tournament.

"We're happy with the wins. Good bounce back for us. The team has been showing a lot of character," said Tiu of his wards who were at the wrong end of a 56-point beatdown by the University of the Philippines a week ago.

On the other hand, EAC suffered a second straight setback to fall to 2-3. Ralph Robin and Allen Liwag topped the scoring column for them with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

In another game between NCAA teams, University of Perpetual Help came from behind to pile on to the woes of Mapua University, 80-77.

Kim Aurin spearheaded the attack with 18 points, three rebounds, and three assists, all while keeping his teammates focused even after they dug themselves an 18-point hole in the second quarter. Jielo Razon also came through with a 12-marker, 10-rebound double-double in the Altas' return to the win column now at 2-3.

"The last time we played Mapua, nung elimination round ng NCAA, badly beaten kami. Kaya morale-boosting itong panalong ito sa amin. Tinrabaho namin talaga," said head coach Myk Saguiguit, looking back at their 12-point loss to the Cardinals in NCAA Season 97.

Mapua remained winless in five tries even after a breakout game from Marc Cuenco who got 18 points, while Toby Agustin chimed in 14 markers of his own.

The scores:

First Game:

CSB 100 -- Gozum 17, Oczon 15, Carlos 12, Cullar 9, Pasturan 8, Serrano 6, Cajucom 6, Dimayuga 5, Sumabat 5, Sangco 3, Marcos 3, Davis 3, Mara 3, Vanguardia 3, Nayve 2, Flores 0.

EAC 70 -- Robin 13, Liwag 12, Luciano 11, Balowa 10, Tolentino 7, An. Doria 4, Ad. Doria 3, Bacud 3, Maguliano 2, Umpad 2, Gurtiza 2, Cosa 1, Cosejo 0, Dominguez 0, Vista 0, Angeles 0.

Quarters: 24-16, 41-29, 68-49, 100-70.

Second Game:

PERPETUAL 80 -- Aurin 18, Barcuma 13, Razon 12, Nitura 12, Ferreras 7, Flores 5, Boral 4, Nunez 4, Martel 3, Cuevas 2, Egan 0.

MAPUA 77 -- Cuenco 18, Agustin 14, Garcia 11, Parinas 10, Lacap 9, Soriano 8, Salenga 4, Mercado 3, Evangelista 0, Milan 0.

Quarters: 13-24, 35-49, 57-63, 80-77

