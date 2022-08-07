FilOil: Manzano shines as Adamson regains winning ways

Cedrick Manzano (10) had a double-double in Adamson's win against Mapua. Photo courtesy of FilOil EcoOil Sports.

MANILA, Philippines -- Cedrick Manzano led the way as Adamson University overwhelmed Mapua University, 85-69, for a bounce-back win in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, Sunday at Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Manzano delivered with 26 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks to put the Soaring Falcons back in the win column. Adamson improved to 4-1 in Group A.

"Cedrick learned his lesson. Kasi, after the [UAAP] season, we gave them a one-month break and he enjoyed, siguro, too much," said head coach Nash Racela of his man in the middle who, despite being in self-proclaimed 60 percent game shape, already had 16 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks at halftime.

The Cardinals closed to within four after the third quarter, 60-56, but Jerom Lastimosa was there to right the ship for the Falcons.

The veteran point guard anchored a 14-1 surge that put Adamson ahead, 74-57, inside the final five minutes. Lastimosa had a lay-up and a four-point play in the run, and finished with 15 points, three assists, and two rebounds.

Ray Allen Torres contributed 11 points, five boards, and three assists for Adamson.

Mapua remained winless in the preseason tilt. Bryan Lacap scored 22 points off the bench for the Cardinals. Toby Agustin made just one of 10 field goals but still finished with 14 points after converting 12 of his 13 free throws.

The scores:

ADAMSON 85 -- Manzano 26, Lastimosa 15, Torres 11, Manlapaz 8, Hanapi 7, Maata 7, Erolon 3, Barasi 3, Colonia 3, V. Magbuhos 2, Calisay 0.

MAPUA 69 -- Lacap 22, Agustin 14, Garcia 9, Cuenco 6, Parinas 5, Salenga 4, Igliane 3, Soriano 2, Evangelista 2, Pido 2.

Quarters: 17-22, 46-35, 60-56, 85-69.