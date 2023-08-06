Participants brave the rain as they attend the opening of the Palarong Pambansa at the Marikina Sports Park in Marikina City on July 31, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Mayor Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro touted Marikina City's successful hosting of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa, which was held for the first time since 2019.

“Lahat ng schedule ng games natin ay nasunod. Walang na-delay, walang na-defer, kaya kahapon nakapag Closing Ceremonies tayo,” he said in an interview with DWPM Radyo 360 on Sunday.

Teodoro was pleased with how the city government handled the logistics, especially with the weather concerns that threatened to affect the duration of the games.

“Una, walang binahang lugar sa Marikina, yun yung malaking bagay. Tumaas man yung tubig o yung water level, walang low-lying areas na binaha kaya yung mga games natin tuloy tuloy,” Teodoro said.

“Pangalawa, yung mga playing venue natin, siniguro na nating weatherproof, hindi yung maapektuhan ng mga weather disturbances.”

But other than the weather contingency plans that they have placed, Marikina also implemented funding for the treatment of the injuries of the athletes, as well as the different health concerns that the members of the delegates have experienced.

“Meron tayong mga atleta na nagkaron ng mga sports-related injuries; 623 yung aming mga atletang dinala sa ospital at pinagamot,” Teodoro revealed. “Dati walang pondo para sa mga gantong pangyayari, pero ang ginawa natin sa Marikina naglagay tayo ng pondo galing sa LGU.”

“Kung sino mang na-ospital sa sports-related injury, miski yung mga chaperone, yung mga magulang, sinama na namin yun. Isa yon sa dapat ituloy ng Palarong Pambansa. Dapat may mga gantong pondo para may pang gastos at naaalagaan ang ating mga atleta.”

Aside from this, Teodoro also emphasized his support for the strengthening of the grassroots sports program in the different cities and regions of the country.

“Yung idea ng sustainability sa training, yung tuloy-tuloy na pagsasanay nila hindi lang para sa Palarong Pambansa. Yung pangangailangan para sa isang grassroots sports development program. Sa Marikina, meron tayong mga pasilidad na ginamit, ipagpapatuloy natin na ma-maintain ‘tong mga facilities na ‘to at magkaron ng access ang mga kabataang manlalaro,” he said.

“Pangarap ko talaga is grassroots eh, balikan natin yung sa mga eskwelahan natin. Tingin ko, pag napalakas yon, yung level ng national or international ay magiging madali na,” he continued.

Teodoro then explained that it will not only help the young student-athletes of the country but also prepare them for a brighter future.

“Maraming mga scouts na naghahanap ng mga talents. Kaya yung ibang athletes natin karamihan pingbubuti dahil nagiging susi nila ito para makapasok sa mga magagandang unibersidad at paaralan sa pamamagitan ng talent nila,” he said.

Among the previous standouts who were discovered through the games are volleyball star Alyssa Valdez and PBA and former Gilas Pilipinas member Mark Barroca, whom Teodoro had the chance to briefly chat with during the games.

“Hindi raw siya mapupunta sa PBA kung hindi siya nakalahok sa Palarong Pambansa,” said Teodoro of the Magnolia Hotshots star.

The elementary and secondary student-athletes of the country will have their chance to shine once more next year as Cebu City is now scheduled to host the 64th edition of the games.

This will be their third time to host Palarong Pambansa, with the first being in 1954 and the following in 1994.

