The contingent from Region 1 takes shelter after refusing to join the opening parade of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa due to a heavy downpour. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — There are contingency plans in place in Marikina City as it hosts the Palarong Pambansa amidst inclement weather, the Department of Education assured on Monday.

“Ang pinaka-challenge talaga ay itong ulan natin ngayon,” said DepEd Assistant Secretary and Deputy Spokesperson Francis Bringas in an interview with DWPM’s Radyo 360.

This year marks the first time that the games will be played since it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will feature the theme of ‘Batang Malakas, Bansang Matatag’.

But Typhoon Falcon and heavy rains in Luzon has raised concerns regarding the schedule of games and even possible cancellation of events in the 'Shoe Capital of the Philippines.'

Still, Bringas maintained that they are already ahead of the situation.

“Karamihan naman ng mga activities natin ay indoors at sa covered court except lang sa track and field and yung mga batted games natin. ‘Yan yung maaapektuhan if ever this is going to go on until next week,” he said.

“We already have contingency plans for that, yung mga maaapektuhan sa ating schedules. Yung mga adjustments, ginawa na ng ating mga tournament directors,” he added.

The Palarong Pambansa will hold its opening ceremonies today, and the tournament is scheduled from August 1 until August 5, but the DepEd Asec said that there is still the possibility of some events being completely cancelled if the weather prohibits.

“Meron kasi tayong specific international rules na sinusundan. Kapag yung intensity ng downpour, if it reaches a certain level, that’s the time na magde-declare na ng cancellation of that event. Pero habang walang ulan na nakikita, yung rule of succession natin sa ating mga games, yan yung mga i-aapply natin.”

Aside from the venues of the games, Bringas also bared how prepared they are for the accommodation of the 9,172 delegates from the 17 regions of the county that include all the student-athletes, officials, and coaches.

“I had the chance to go around and napakaayos ng ating mga public schools and private schools na maging billeting area. Mga flood-free areas [ito], kasi pinili natin yung mga higher-elevated na mga area,” he explained.

“We are very confident na hindi sila maaapektuhan.”

Meanwhile, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) also extended its services to the delegates by offering them the ‘Libreng Sakay’ program in the LRT-2 which includes the Marikina Stations.

All athletes, coaches & trainers, national and local committee members, volunteers, technical workers, officials, medical staff, and accredited media should only present their Palarong Pambansa Identification Card to avail of it.

