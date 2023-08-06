Supplier apologizes after PH flag error in Palaro drone show

MANILA -- DroneTech Philippines on Sunday issued a public apology after their "grave error" during the drone show in the closing ceremonies of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa at the Marikina Sports Center.

During the drone show on Saturday night, the Philippine flag was shown with the red field on top, which is only done in time of war.

Courtesy of the Marikina City Public Information Office on Facebook.

Marikina City was quick to explain that the error stemmed from their supplier, DroneTech Philippines.

"Sa selebrasyon ng pagtatapos ng 63rd Palarong Pambansa ay parte ng programa ang isang drone show mula sa supplier ng lungsod na DroneTech PH," the city said in a statement posted on the Facebook page of its Public Information Office. "Sa nasabing Drone Show ay nagkaroon ng pagkakamali sa formation ng bandila ng Pilipinas kung saan pula ang nasa ibabaw at asul ang nasa ibaba."

In a statement, DroneTech PH acknowledged that they made "a grave error" during the programming of the flag, as the red and blue colors were "interchanged."

"We at Dronetech PH apologize for the inconvenience our Drone Show has caused at the Palarong Pambansa Closing Ceremonies held at Marikina Sports Center," the company said.

DroneTech PH explained that the programming for the flag was supposed to be tested days before the closing of the Palaro. However, the tests were not conducted "due to severe weather conditions and signal interference in the said area for several nights."

"Moving forward we will make sure to execute proper protocols in testing our future shows. The company is sincerely sorry for this unintentional error in programming," said DroneTech PH.

The city of Marikina condemned the incident and said they are considering legal measures against DroneTech PH.

"Mariing kinondena ng Marikina City Government sa pangunguna ni Mayor Marcy Teodoro ang pangyayari at pinapakasuhan ang DroneTech PH upang madetermina ang mga legal na pananagutan ng kumpanya kasama na rin ang mga kalakip na kaparusahan at multa," the city said.

The 2023 Palarong Pambansa was held in Marikina from July 29 to August 5, with over 9,000 athletes from 17 regions competing in 34 sports.

The National Capital Region emerged as overall champions, with 85 gold medals, 74 silvers, and 55 bronzes.

This was the first Palaro held since 2019.

