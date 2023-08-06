Gilas Women grind out tight win vs Iran in Jones Cup

Gilas Women's Jack Animam. FIBA Basketball

Gilas Pilipinas Women's Team bounced back in the 2023 William Jones Cup for Women with a tight 64-60 victory over Iran on Sunday at Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

Jhazmin Joson and Kacey Quinn dela Rosa each scored 12 points for the Philippines, while Jack Animam dominated the rebounding department with 15 on top of her seven points.

After holding the Iranians to just nine points in the opening quarter, Gilas used a massive run in the third canto, scoring 26-9.

This allowed the Pinays to post a 49-39 lead going to the payoff period.

But Iran, led by Khameneh Negin's 18 points, managed to threaten Gilas in the closing minutes.

Fortunately the Philippine women's team managed to hang on with a four-point lead to secure its first win in the tourney.

Gilas earlier lost to emerging rival Chinese-Taipei, which took a close 89-85 win on Saturday.