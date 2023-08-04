Gilas Pilipinas Women's player Malia Bambrick. Handout

MANILA -- After a four-year wait, Malia Bambrick will finally get her chance to suit up for the Gilas Pilipinas Women.

The Filipino-American forward is one of head coach Patrick Aquino's final players selected for the William Jones Cup women's tournament in Taiwan, which tips off on Saturday, August 5, at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium in the country's capital.

"I’m extremely happy. I feel like it’s a long time coming. It’s nice to finally be here, to practice, and to get to be a part of the team," said Bambrick, whose mother is pure Filipino.

Born and raised in Santa Clarita, California, the 5-foot-10 forward has been on Aquino's radar since 2019, but had to go through several paperwork to finally make the trip to the Philippines.

Bambrick spent four years at Pepperdine University and would be the fourth leading three-point scorer of the program with 165 conversions. She then played a super senior year for Long Beach State University, averaging 11.6 points on a 33.6 percent three-point clip, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

"It was a super good experience just to grow as a player and gain some new experiences, play against some of the best of the best," Bambrick said of her collegiate career.

Having trained with Gilas Women for a couple of weeks, the 23-year-old said the Filipina ballers play with a more physical and faster pace.

With an average height that is smaller than what she is used to playing with, Bambrick also noted having to adjust positions from guard to more of a stretch wing and forward.

"I think it’s a little bit more fast paced than what you will see back in the States. Since everybody is older here, there’s more experience and more veterans on the team I can learn knowledge and experience from," she said. " I’m definitely trying to get used to that."

Bambrick said it was her father which got her into sports. Growing up, she also immersed herself in soccer, but ultimately chose basketball to also have a pathway beneficial for her education.

"[My dad] he coached me for most of my life until high school. Just getting that from my dad and his influence, he’s been a supporter of me in everything I do. It’s a huge motivating factor," Bambrick said.

Through hoops, Bambrick obtained a journalism degree from Pepperdine, and is currently finishing her master's in public policy at Long Beach State.

"[I was] also into soccer, but for college purposes, and just the opportunity, basketball seemed like the better route to go."

Choosing hoops led Bambrick to her mother's homeland -- a country passionate about the sport -- for an opportunity to represent Gilas Women and embrace her culture and heritage more.

"I think that’s a huge part to just experience life here, get to know my roots that I’ve never met before, and I’ll be able to meet a lot of family I’ve never met before so that would be great," she said.

RELATED VIDEO