Basketball: Gilas women fall vs Chinese Taipei in Jones Cup

The Gilas Pilipinas Women's squad suffered a setback in their first game in the 42nd William Jones Cup for Women on Saturday night at the Taipei Peace Basketball Hall.

Despite a rally in the final period, the Pinays fell short against Chinese Taipei Team B, 89-85.

The Taiwanese squad rode on a furious start, outscoring the nationals, 30-17, in the first quarter.

The Philippine team, bannered by Jack Animam and Afril Bernardino, played catch up.

Janine Pontejos led the way for Gilas with 19 points. Kacey De La Rosa meanwhile had 10 rebounds for the nationals.

The nationals were looking to score a repeat win against the hosts after a historic win in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division A more than a month ago in Australia.

The tournament is part of the Gilas Women's preparation for the Asian Games in China this September.