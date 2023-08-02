Volleyball: La Salle, UST to face off in SSL semifinals

Handout/Shakey's Super League.



MANILA -- De La Salle University and the University of Santo Tomas will face off in the semifinals of the 2023 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals.

This, after the UAAP powerhouses came away with contrasting wins in the knockout quarterfinals of the tournament, Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Spikers cruised to another win, this time making quick work of Mindanao bet Jose Maria College Foundation (JMCF), 25-18, 25-14, 25-19. They completed the victory in just 67 minutes.

But the Golden Tigresses needed four sets to fend off Luzon qualifier and NAASCU champion Enderun Colleges, 25-13, 25-16, 21-25, 25-14.

La Salle and UST will collide on Friday in the first Final Four pairing, three months after their semis battle in the UAAP Season 85 eventually won by the spikers from Taft.

Shevana Laput and Thea Gagate dominated on both ends as La Salle claimed a third straight win, with the Lady Spikers yet to drop a set in the 12-team tournament. However, deputy mentor Noel Orcullo remained unsatisfied with their performances.

"Marami pa rin kaming dapat ayusin heading into the semis. Ibang labanan na doon," he noted.

Later, Angeline Poyos pumped in 18 points on 12 attacks, two blocks and four aces as UST recovered in time to buck a scare from Enderun, which banked on a 12-5 start to snatch a 21-25 win in the fourth set.

Regina Jurado and Athena Abbu added 10 and nine points, respectively, with Xyza Gula, Jonna Perdido and Maribeth Hilongo chipping in eight points each in the match that lasted one hour and 36 minutes.

"Ike-credit mo rin 'yung kalaban mo kasi hindi naman kami 'yung pinakamagaling na hindi pwedeng matalo kaya nga kami nandito. Ganoon din 'yung Enderun, trinabaho nila," said coach Kungfu Reyes.

Adamson and USJ-R as well as College of St. Benilde and Perpetual are still duking it out as of press time to complete the Final Four cast.