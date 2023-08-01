Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- UAAP contenders De La Salle University and Adamson University powered past separate opponents to complete a sweep of their respective groups in the 2023 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Both teams are now through to the quarterfinals of the competition.

La Salle, the reigning UAAP champions, needed just 70 minutes to overwhelm CESAFI runner-up University of Southern Philippines Foundation, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19.

The Lady Falcons, meanwhile, blanked NCAA runner-up Lyceum, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22, in 71 minutes.

Alleiah Malaluan hammered 13 points built on 12 hits as La Salle swept Pool A of the tournament. Shevana Laput and Katrina Del Castillo added10 points apiece.

"Marami pa kaming kulang. Lalo yung connection ng setters at spikers. Marami pang kailangang ayusin. ‘Yung mga unnecessary errors, kailangan masolusyonan," said assistant coach Noel Orcullo.

Lucille Almonte fired 10 points on six hits and four aces in the Lady Falcons’ second straight win under new coach JP Yude. Sharya Nicole Ancheta and Red Bascon added nine and seven points, respectively.

"Good thing na nalagpasan namin yung elims pero kailangan pa naming paghandaan kung sino makakalaban sa QF lalo at paangat ng paangat ang games," said Yude.

The sweep of La Salle (2-0) in Pool A and Adamson (2-0) in Pool C also paved the way for quarterfinal entries of Perpetual (1-1) and Jose Maria College Foundation (1-1).

Perpetual finished second in Pool A after beating USPF while Mindanao bet JMFC clinched the last ticket from Pool C owing to an upset of Lyceum.

USPF (0-2) and Lyceum (0-2) crashed out of contention while four more seats in the quarterfinals are up for grabs in the remaining games of press time.