Volleyball: UST, St. Benilde through to SSL quarterfinals

Handout/Shakey's Super League

MANILA -- The University of Santo Tomas and College of St. Benilde topped their respective groups to seal their place in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals, Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

UST (2-0) dropped La Salle-Dasma, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8, to sweep Pool B as NCAA champion CSB (2-0) followed suit with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-10 domination of NAASCU titlist and Luzon qualifier Enderun Colleges to wipe out Pool D.

Xyza Gula cashed in 14 points while Maribeth Hilongo had 13 points to lead the way for UST with Karylle Ann Caasi quarterbacking the Golden Tigresses’ attack with 13 sets.

"Gusto ko lang po na maayos 'yung performance namin. Kulang pa po kami sa chemistry but we’re getting there," said Caasi as UST needed only 64 minutes to eliminate La Salle-Dasma.

For back-to-back NCAA queen CSB, Wielyn Estoque and Jade Gentapa joined forces with 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the match that lasted only 63 minutes.

"Nag-focus lang po kami sa game plan at nag-enjoy lang po kami. Stick lang po ulit kami sa plan at mag-enjoy sa quarterfinals," said Estoque.

With UST’s win, CESAFI champion University of San Jose-Recoletos (1-1) clinched the second seed in Pool B to also make the quarterfinals as Enderun (1-1) bagged the last ticket in Pool D despite the defeat against CSB.

The Golden Tigresses will face Enderun while the Lady Blazers take on Pool A No. 2 team University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

In other pairings, Pool A leader La Salle collides with Pool C second-seed Jose Maria College Foundation while Pool C pacer Adamson clashes against Pool B second-ranked USJ-R.

Earlier, La Salle and Adamson earlier also ran away with easy wins to wipe out their respective groups.

In Pool A, reigning UAAP champion La Salle needed only 70 minutes to dispatch CESAFI runner-up University of Southern Philippines Foundation, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19, while UAAP bronze medalist Adamson also blanked NCAA runner-up Lyceum, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22, in 71 minutes in Pool C.