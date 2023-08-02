Team Lakay's Carlo Von Bumina-ang. From Bumina-ang's Facebook page

If fans can expect one thing from Team Lakay’s Carlo Von Bumina-ang, it’s the Filipino’s willingness to put on a show.

That’s what his head coach, Mark Sangiao, said before Bumina-ang makes his ONE Championship debut against Reza Saedi at ONE Friday Fights 27 on Friday inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

For Sangiao, there’ll be no shortage of action if Bumina-ang gets his way.

“People should expect Carlo Von [to be] a true fighter every step of the way. I can’t speak much of his opponent, but I expect Carlo to come in and go for war,” he said.

“He’s a striker who likes to stand toe-to-toe. That’s why I called him “The Bull,” because it’s evident with his performances and how he trains. He truly wants to finish his opponents and get the knockout. Expect him to work to finish.”

Bumina-ang has long held off his MMA career to focus on Filipino National Team duties, be it with kickboxing or other combat sports in various international tournaments.

However, it has always been his goal to transition to MMA. That’s why he has patiently worked on his craft while waiting for the opportunity to compete in the all-encompassing combat sport.

Now, he knows it’s go time.

“I think it’s with the consistency in training, I just tried to keep building good habits in my everyday training,” Bumina-ang said.

“I feel like I’m ready because I’m already training with Jhanlo and Carlos. Even before the SEA Games competitions, I was supposed to transition to MMA.”

Having seen his friends and training partners like Carlos Alvarez and Jhanlo Mark Sangiao emerge as the next big stars of Team Lakay, Bumina-ang is excited to follow in their footsteps and carve a name for himself in the world of MMA.

“Whatever it takes, I need to stop him,” he said. “Whether it be on the ground, or standing.”