SEA Games: Pinoy kickboxers get some Team Lakay lift

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Filipino kickboxers have had no international competition for more than two years, which places them at a disadvantage as they start fighting on Friday, May 13 at the 31st Vietnam Southeast Asian Games at the Bac Ninh Gymnasium.

What the kickboxing standard-bearers have, however, is a coaching staff led by no less than Team Lakay founder Mark Sangiao and boxing trainer Glen Mondol, a former pro who was formerly in the corner of retired ring superstar and presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao.

“With Mark, the father of Team Lakay, and Mondol, parang pinagsama mo na yong mga mga magagaling sa combat sports” said team manager Roselyn Hung, of some of the crack coaches they have assembled to train the kickboxing squad for the Vietnam SEA Games.

Hung likewise pointed out that a majority of the athletes are also Team Lakay members, who are used to the taxing but effective regimen of their founder-coach, considered a legend in local mixed martial arts.

Having both the expertise and savvy of Sangiao and Mondol indeed will come in handy since the kickboxing team are actually on a double mission in Vietnam, with some of them will also be fighting vovinam, an ethnic Vietnamese combat sport included in the calendar of disciplines.

Competing in the men’s division of kickboxing are Daryl Chulipas, Jomar Esteban, Carlos Alvarez, Kurt Lubrica, Emmanuel Cantores, Jean Claude Saclag and Honorio Banario while women’s cast is composed of Renalyn Daquel, Gretel de Paz, Claudine Veloso, Gina Araos and Zephania Ngaya.

Renato Cha Jr., Lito Adiwang and Carlo Von Buminaang comprise the men’s vovinam squad while Araos, Ngaya join Jenelyn Olsim to make up the women’s trio in the competition scheduled from May 18 to 22 at Soc Son Gymnasium in Hanoi.

Hung said that the country’s outlook in kickboxing was bright to the extent that she was confident that the Filipinos could match if not surpass the country’s output of three golds, two silvers and one bronze medal in the 30th SEA Games held three years ago.

“We are allowed to brag, we have the potential to match if not exceed our output in the SEA Games in 2019 because we have many events that we have a lot of medal potentials,” Hung said.

National coach Randy Caluag would not make any medal forecast except to say that Sangiao has instilled the mindset in every athlete that “each and every one of them is capable of winning gold medals. As coach Siangao said, they are going there fully equipped to bring honor to the country in Vietnam.”

“Our ultimate goal is that none of them will go home without a medal around their neck,” said Caluag.

Hung said that the vovinam squad could also spring some surprises, particularly the women’s bet since Olsim and Araos are battle-tested and have had One FC experience.

Hung and Caluag arrived in Manila last week together with the squad after more than two months of intensive training in Benguet province.

The entire national kickboxing team left for the Vietnamese capital on Monday.

Kickboxing and football are among the events ushering in Vietnam SEA Games hostilities before the regional meet formally opens on May 12 at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.