ONE Championship/Handout.

MANILA — Carlo “The Bull” Bumina-ang of Team Lakay will have the chance to prove himself when he faces Iran’s Reza “The Jaguar” Saedi in a three-round bantamweight showdown at ONE Friday Fights 27.

The Baguio City-native fighter, who climbed the pro ranks in 2019 with a first-round TKO win against Arniel Lomayno, will be up against Saedi, who is set to make his maiden appearance in ONE Championship.

Aside from this, Bumina-ang has also made a name for himself after capturing two gold medals at the recently-concluded 2023 Pan-Asian Gi & No Gi Jiu Jitsu International Open hosted by the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation of the Philippines.

This is why Team Lakay founder and coach Mark Sangiao sees highly of the 29-year-old, even personally giving him the moniker of “The Bull”.

“Fighter na fighter si Carlo. Gusto niya talaga war, toe-to-toe. Kaya ako na ang nagpangalan sa kanya na ‘The Bull’ kasi nakita ko sa performance niya na walang tigil and he will really work na ma-finish yung laro,” said Sangiao.

Bumina-ang’s skills will now be tested furthermore when he faces his Iranian counterpart who also entered the professional ranks with a victory after Saedi got a split-decision win over Ali Khademi in February 2020.

The two fighters were originally scheduled to face at ONE Friday Fights 25 last July 14, but Saedi withdrew from the bout due to an undisclosed reason.

But this time, they finally have their much-anticipated faceoff at ONE Friday Fights 27 on August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand

Team Lakay will then continue their showcase the following day as Jhanlo Sanglao takes on Mongolia’s Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 13.