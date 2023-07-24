Team Lakay's Jhanlo Sangiao. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA — Jhanlo Sangiao will be taking on a formidable opponent as he takes on Mongolia’s Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

But aside from facing one of Mongolia's toughest fighters, ‘The Machine’ will also be bannering the name of Team Lakay as one of the stable’s best young stars in their roster.

Still, he bared that his focus is getting the win.

“Nagte-training lang ako at ine-enjoy ko lang ito. Ipapakita ko kung ano yung kaya ko sa loob ng Circle. Yun lang naman yung goal ko eh," he said.

Indeed, the 21-year-old, who is undefeated in his three bouts that includes an impressive first-round submission win over Matias Farinelli where he only needed 58 seconds to lock in the knee bar and force a tap at ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs. Haggerty last April, is primed to be the newest torch bearer of the Baguio-based stable.

"Kung sabihin nila na ako yung bagong face ng Team Lakay, pasalamat lang ako pero pinagtatrabahuan ko naman lahat ng ito.

Despite this, he is still in awe of the performance of his peers in Team Lakay, saying that he also finds strength in their success, including Carlos Alvarez’s second-round submission victory over Sadegh Ghasemi at ONE Friday Fights 25

“Medyo nae-excite ako kasi nanalo yung isang teammate namin, si Carlos. Naha-hype na rin ako na lumaban ulit,” he said. “Nakakatulong din na puro bago ang sparring partners ko kaya energized lahat. Mas focused kami ngayon sa gameplan.”

His father and Team Lakay founder Mark Sangiao also take pride in the success of their fighters as they continue to uplift the legacy of their stable.

“Our next generation of Team Lakay fighters are doing okay for the most part. I can see them working hard and they’re doing their training every day. That’s just how I see it. They train hard and the attendance has been solid,” he said.

As for the younger Sangiao, he bared that aside from training, they are also guiding and looking for one another to do their part in carrying Team Lakay's name.

“Sa amin naman, tulungan lang talaga ang bawat isa. Kung sino ang may kailangan ng advice, shine-share namin yung alam namin. Nandyan pa rin naman si papa na matagal na sa sport na ito at best coach para sa akin, so ako ipapakita ko lang yung kung ano ang kaya ko sa Circle,” Sangiao said before confidently making a prediction on his upcoming bout.

“Panalo ito.”