Sangiao on Mongolian foe: We're not on the same skill level

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao. Handout

Jhanlo Mark “The Machine” Sangiao is confident that he will put the brakes on red-hot Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu when they meet in the center of the ring next month.

The pair tangle in a battle between two rising bantamweights at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on August 5 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Team Lakay star has won his previous three fights in ONE Championship with relative ease, and even bagged two S$50,000 bonuses in his wins over LA Lauron and Matias Farinelli.

Baatarkhuu, on the other hand, has been on a reign of terror in ONE Championship’s Friday Fights series, scoring decisive wins over Sangiao’s teammate Adonis Sevilleno and Filipino veteran Rockie Bactol.

Though many feel that Sangiao will face a challenge in the form of the Mongolian, the 21-year-old isn’t impressed with his upcoming foe’s skills.

“I don’t want to sound too confident. He’s certainly a strong fighter, but I don’t think we’re on the same skill level,” he said.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid, that’s why I know that I can hang with whatever he plans to do for sure.”

Sangiao believes that if Sevilleno had tweaked his approach just a little bit against Baatarkhuu, his teammate would’ve beaten the Road To ONE: Mongolia product.

“In his fight against Adonis, I felt like Adonis could’ve beaten him. The problem was that Adonis didn’t initiate the offense in that fight. He became very defensive against Enkh-Orgil, and that’s why he stumbled,” Sangiao said.

“Now, Adonis is actively helping me out, telling me things that I have to look out for and how he fights in the ring.”

With a scouting report from Sevilleno, Sangiao promises to avoid the same pitfalls his teammate fell into and push the pace from the get-go.

“His wrestling is definitely his strong point. He also loves dirty boxing, where he clinches you and throws punches from that position. That’s his game. That’s how he beat Adonis. He got Adonis good in that fight,” he said.

“We’re already studying how to defend it and avoid being in that clinch altogether. I’ve been working on my wrestling defense for him, but most importantly I’m planning to use it offensively as well. I'm going to be the one pushing the fight here and gunning for offense.”