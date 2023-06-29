Jhanlo Sangiao will take on a formidable foe on August 5. Handout photo

A litmus test awaits Jhanlo “The Machine” Sangiao in his return to the ONE Championship ring on August 5.

The 20-year-old eldest son of Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao is set to lock horns with Mongolia’s Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in a three-round bantamweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 13, which takes place at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Baatarkhuu, 34, poses to be a formidable foe for Sangiao as the understudy of former ONE featherweight champion Narantungalag Jadambaa holds an impressive professional record of 9-2 with three victories by knockout and two via submission.

After capturing the six-figure contract in the finals of Road To ONE: Mongolia last year, the Mongolian power-hitter made his main-roster debut last April, where he dominated Sangiao’s Team Lakay comrade Adonis Sevilleno for three rounds to walk away with the unanimous decision.

He then scored a first-round technical knockout win over Thailand-based Filipino stalwart Rockie Bactol back in May.

On the other hand, Sangiao is 3-0 under the ONE Championship banner, winning all of them by way of submission in the first round

During that stretch, “The Machine” received two separate life-changing $50,000 bonuses from ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his commanding performances against the likes of Anacleto “L.A.” Lauron and Matias Farinelli.

Furthermore, the youngster from La Trinidad, Benguet has a spotless overall slate of 6-0 with a 100-percent finishing rate.



With his sights set on another victory, Sangiao stands on the cusp of a thrilling duel opposite Baatarkhuu, eager to leave his mark on the global stage of mixed martial arts.

“I've been training tirelessly, preparing every aspect of my game for this moment. The excitement coursing through my veins is indescribable. I am fueled by the support of my family, teammates, and fans,” said Sangiao.

“I'm ready to step into that ring and showcase my skills. This is my chance to leave a lasting impression and prove that I belong among the best.”

ONE Fight Night 13 features an array of must-see matchups, including Chingiz Allazov’s defense of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship against longtime rival Marat Grigorian in the main event.

In the co-headliner, Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida will face heavyweight contender Oumar "Reug Reug" Kane under MMA rules.