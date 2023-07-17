Filipino MMA fighter Jhanlo Sangiao. ONE Championship/Handout.



MANILA -- Jhanlo Sangiao will be taking on a daunting task as he faces Mongolia’s Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Their matchup, which is a three-round tussle, will be the fourth fight of Sangiao in ONE Championship.

He also bared that in contrast to the majority seeing this as his toughest test so far, he is thinking the opposite as he tries to extend his three-fight win streak.

“They say it’s my first real test, but I don’t think so,” said the fighter from La Trinidad, Benguet.

“My first test happened in my debut fight, though my next opponent is coming in at a higher level. I’m still doing my best in training and learning to find the holes in his game for me to get the win,” he stated.

Baatarkhuu is indeed more experienced as he holds a 9-2 win-loss record under his belt, while also being victorious in three of his last four opponents one being against his fellow Mongolian in Batochir Batsaikhan.

The win came after Baatarkhuu knocked out his opponent in the first round of their fight at the Road To ONE: Mongolia grand finale.

The 34-year-old protégé of Mongolian superstar and former ONE Featherweight World Champion Narantungalag “Tungaa” Jadambaa also holds a three-round, unanimous win against Sangiao’s teammate Adonis Sevilleno and another win against Filipino Rockie Bactol.

Still, ‘The Machine’ remains unfazed despite his opponent’s recent victories.

“For me, I’m just here to train and to fight. I don’t care who it is. Whoever ONE Championship decides to send my way, I’m taking it. I’m training hard and pushing myself every day to come out on top,” said the 21-year-old Sangiao, who has defeated the likes of Anacleto “L.A.” Lauron and Matias Farinelli.

“I’m stronger, I’m younger and I’m hungrier than him at this point in my career. His advantage, at least how I see it, is his experience since he’s a lot older than me. I’m confident I can beat him, though,” Sangiao said.