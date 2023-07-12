Sangiao on potentially facing ex-teammates: It’s nothing personal

Team Lakay's Jhanlo Sangiao says no problem in taking on former teammates. Handout photo

Jhanlo Mark “The Machine” Sangiao will be gunning for his fourth straight win in ONE Championship when he takes on Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 5 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sangiao will certainly have his hands full against the Mongolian who has already beat two Filipinos. So far, Baatarkhuu has defeated Rocky Bactol and Sangiao’s own teammate and “ONE Warrior Series Philippines” winner Adonis Sevilleno.

Another win for the second-generation MMA fighter would put him among the bantamweights who are looking to crack the division’s top five. It’s a place where the likes of his former teammates and now Lions Nation MMA representatives Jeremy Pacatiw and Kevin Belingon lurk.

That’s why fans are curious to hear Sangiao’s thoughts about potentially facing his former stablemates.

But The Machine said it really wouldn’t be an issue.

“For me, it’s nothing personal. It’s part of the job,” Sangiao said.

“They’re still my big brothers and nothing will change that, but once we step inside the cage, we have to compete and do our jobs.”

But that’s something that is far from Sangiao’s mind at the moment. He’s keeping his entire focus on Baatarkhuu, who is certainly motivated to prove his place in ONE.

Baatarkhuu’s run to the main roster is impressive. He started off in Road to ONE: Mongolia before putting the spotlight on himself at ONE Friday Fights by beating the two aforementioned Filipinos.

During that stretch, the Mongolian showed he can do everything, from striking to wrestling, while also exercising his durability, particularly in his match against Sevilleno.

Sangiao promised not to disappoint.

“I’d like to thank all the fans for always looking out for my fights and my team. You better not miss my return bout this 5 August from inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. You guys will see just how I’ll beat Enkh-Orgil,” he said.