Filipinas back in PH after historic World Cup stint

The Philippine Women’s National Football Team arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on August 2, 2023 after making their historic debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Some members of the Philippine women's national football team are back in the country after their historic campaign in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Thirteen members of the squad arrived in Manila on Wednesday afternoon, three days after their campaign in New Zealand ended with a 6-0 loss to European powerhouse Norway.

"I'm so glad we're able to come back with such a historic win, and you know, able to bring something back to the Philippines, to our home country," said goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel. "It's really exciting to be here, and we can't wait to get around and talk to everybody."

The Filipinas made history in the World Cup, as they stunned the co-hosts with a 1-0 win on the back of Sarina Bolden's breakthrough goal and McDaniel's superb goal-keeping.

Though they lost to Norway to end their campaign, the team still exited the World Cup with their heads held high after proving that they belonged on the global stage.

"I'm glad that people appreciate what we've done, and I'm glad that we can come back here and celebrate," said midfielder Sara Eggesvik.

The Filipinas will take a few days to rest and recover before working out their next steps, according to Belay Fernando-Dela Cruz, the Philippine Football Federation's head of women's football.

They are still set to compete in the Asian Games and the second round of the Olympic qualifiers this year. As it stands, the team is without a head coach after Alen Stajcic stepped down at the end of their World Cup campaign.

"We have to regroup obviously, and obviously the federation has been preparing already for this. This team has been purely focused on the job at the World Cup, and we'll take a few days' rest, and then we go again," said Fernando-Dela Cruz.

Asked about who will replace Stajcic, Fernando-Dela Cruz said: "I think you have to take that up with the federation."

Other members of the team, including Bolden, will arrive in the coming days. -- With a report from Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News.

RELATED VIDEO: