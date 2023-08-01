Football: Alen Stajcic leaves Filipinas, to 'explore other options'

Philippines manager Alen Stajcic celebrates after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, July 25, 2023. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE.

MANILA -- Alen Stajcic is leaving the Philippine women's national football team, together with his chief assistant Nahuel Arrarte.

Jefferson Cheng, manager of the Filipinas, announced on Tuesday that the contracts of the two coaches expired at the conclusion of their campaign in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

"They will not be renewed as both coaches have asked to explore other options," said Cheng.

Stajcic took over as coach of the Filipinas in October 2021 and steered them to historic achievements during his time in charge. In his first tournament at the helm, the Filipinas advanced to the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, in the process earning a ticket to the World Cup.

They also won the AFF Women's Championship at home last year and bagged a bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

In the World Cup, Stajcic guided the Filipinas to a breakthrough win over co-host New Zealand in their second match in Group A -- a result that elevated the profile of the team not just in the Philippines but globally.

Stajcic said that there are "too many highs to reflect on" but stressed that their last two matches in the World Cup where among the best experiences of his coaching career.

"Beating New Zealand on home soil and scoring our first World Cup goal and getting our first win was the things that dreams are made of," Stajcic said in a message through Cheng.

"And despite the scoreline, the last match against Norway, where 34000 patrons attended, with 30000 singing for the Filipinas, brought shivers down our spine," he added.

"It showed that Football does belong in the Philippines, and that legacy is something we are all proud of."

Stajcic hailed the Filipinas for their courage, passion, discipline and loyalty to flag and country, and wished them well in their future.

Cheng, for his part, also lauded Stajcic and Arrarte's contributions to the team and to Philippine sports.

"We wish Coach Alen and Coach Naz the best of luck in their next football adventure, and we will forever be grateful to them for changing the landscape of Philippine football forever," he said.

"They have they shown us what is possible with proper guidance, dedication and hard work, and their efforts have led to the greatest achievement in Philippine football thus far—a match won against the higher-ranked host nation at a World Cup. They will surely be our beloved heroes for decades to come."

The team did not immediately announce who will take over as head coach of the Filipinas. The team is expected to see action in the Asian Games in China this September.



