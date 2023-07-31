Filipinas exit Women's World Cup with heads held high

Team Philippines greets supporters after the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between Norway and Philippines in Auckland, New Zealand, July 30, 2023. How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE

Their last game did not play out as they had hoped, but the Filipinas still exited the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 with their heads held high, having made history many times over for the Philippines.

The Philippine women's national football team bowed out of the World Cup on Sunday after losing 6-0 to European powerhouse Norway. It was a tough result for the squad, as they had entered the match with great confidence after their 1-0 upset of New Zealand last week that kept them in the hunt for a place in the round-of-16.

But Norway, which had underperformed in their first two matches, finally displayed their quality and quickly imposed their will on the match. It took just six minutes for Sophie Roman Haug to score the opening goal, and the floodgates soon opened for the former world champions.

"We knew that it was going to be a dogfight from the beginning. Norway is a super strong team, you know, a team that has a lot of experience, not only in the World Cup but professionally, they play on top flight teams, so we knew," said Philippines striker Sarina Bolden after the match.

"The last two games, they probably weren't their best, and we knew that they were going to want to have this last group stage game be their best, and they definitely showed it," she added.

"The best team won today," Bolden acknowledged -- a sentiment shared by her teammates.

"We definitely were outclassed tonight. They were such an amazing team," said goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel, who pulled off some superb saves to keep the scoreline from becoming even more lopsided.

Norway lost to New Zealand, 1-0, in its World Cup opener and were held to a goalless draw by Switzerland in their second match. They also endured drama within their camp, with Barcelona superstar Caroline Graham Hansen publicly expressing her dismay at being dropped from the starting lineup against Switzerland.

An injury also ruled out former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg for their match against the Filipinas, meaning that Norway played the must-win game without one of the world's most prolific strikers. Yet they proved that they had more than enough to dismiss the Filipinas, who labored for over ninety minutes to contain the Norwegians and had to play the final 20 minutes with just 10 players after Sofia Harrison was sent off for a late tackle.

"Such world-class girls are coming at us, I mean Graham Hansen, [Guro] Reiten, I mean they are just amazing athletes and you've got to give it to them. They put some balls in the back of the net, but that's okay," said McDaniel.

-- 'SPECTACULAR' --

Philippines manager Alen Stajcic (R) reacts after the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between Norway and Philippines in Auckland, New Zealand, July 30, 2023. How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE

Rather than dwell on the defeat, the Filipinas instead focused on their achievements. Not much was expected from them in the World Cup, given that they were the lowest-ranked team in Group A. Yet they proved themselves competitive against Switzerland in their debut, and then became the first debutante team to win a game in the tournament when they stunned New Zealand.

Bolden will forever be remembered as the scorer of the Philippines' first-ever goal in the World Cup, when she headed in a pinpoint cross from Sara Eggesvik in their shocker against the Football Ferns.

"Overall our first World Cup debutants I'm really proud of. I'm so proud of this team for being able to make history. It's kind of like our thing that we do from time to time and there's a lot of things to still be proud of," said Bolden.

For the striker, it meant a lot that their final game in the group round still had bearing.

"Other teams were already out, the last game was a consolation game. They weren't going through no matter what," she pointed out. "For us in this game, there was still a possibility, there was still hope."

"For us to even get that far is amazing, and it shows the hard work, the dedication, the staff working so hard, so diligently, the players sacrificing so much," she added.

Katrina Guillou, who impressed with her tirelessness and work rate, said their World Cup experience was "spectacular."

"I know there have been other teams that have participated in the World Cup and it took them maybe over 15 years to win their first game. So for us to do it for the first time, it's something magical," said the forward. "I think you could say that about our entire campaign so far."

"Now we know some areas where we need to definitely grow. But looking at it as a whole, I think we've definitely shown that we can compete with all these top countries so I think it's great."

The Filipinas also made it clear that their journey does not end with the loss to Norway. They are expected to return to action in September for the Asian Games, and there will be more competitions to come including the next round of qualifiers for the Paris Olympics.

For now, however, the Filipinas will first relish their remarkable campaign that has captured the attention and the hearts of the nation.

"I'm proud of the heart and spirit of our team, they fought to the end, they fought to the death. From that perspective it's been an amazing World Cup. The players have punched so far above their weight. They've delivered an amazing memory, and history to Philippines football, and one that will go down into the annals of Philippine sporting history," coach Alen Stajcic said.

RELATED VIDEO