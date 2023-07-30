Filipinas' World Cup campaign ends with loss to Norway

The starters for the Philippines against Norway. PFF-PWNFT.

The Philippines' historic campaign in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ended with a 6-0 defeat to Norway on Sunday afternoon in New Zealand, as they missed out on a chance to advance to the round-of-16.

The Filipinas entered the game with great energy and confidence following their 1-0 upset of New Zealand last week, but their bright start was snuffed out just six minutes into the match when Sophie Roman Haug turned in a ball from a tight angle to beat Olivia McDaniel.

The towering Roman Haug doubled Norway's lead in the 17th minute, rising over both Hali Long and Alicia Barker for a header that eclipsed McDaniel anew.

In a display of her quality, Norway's superstar Caroline Graham Hansen made it 3-0 in the 31st minute, firing a screamer from way outside the box and into the far corner, out of reach for the Filipinas goal-keeper.

The pro-Philippines side at the Eden Park in Auckland tried to egg the Filipinas on as the half wore down, but their lone chance came from an Angie Beard strike that was well-controlled by Aurora Mikalsen.

Norway poured it on in the second half, with Alicia Barker forced into an own goal in the 48th while trying to cut off a pass meant for Guro Reiten. Reiten made it 5-0 in the 53rd minute, slotting past McDaniel from the spot after she was brought down inside the box by Jaclyn Sawicki.

More trouble came for the Philippines in the 67th minute, when Sofia Harrison was booked for a straight red card after a late challenge against Thea Bjelde. It was a disappointing development for Harrison, who had been subbed just ten minutes earlier to give the Filipinas a lift on defense.

That left the Philippines with just 10 players for the rest of the match. Roman Haug capped the win for Norway five minutes into added time, grabbing her hat-trick off a Reiten cross.

The result meant that Norway will progress out of Group A and into the round-of-16.

Also going through as group winners are Switzerland, which held co-hosts 0-0 in the other Group A game in Dunedin.

