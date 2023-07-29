Football: Norway's Ada Hegerberg to miss game vs. Filipinas

Norway's Ada Hegerberg reacts during the Group A match of the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 between Norway and Northern Ireland in Southampton, Britain, July 7, 2022. Vincent Mignott, EPA-EFE/File.

Norway's prolific striker Ada Hegerberg will miss their Group A clash against the Philippines in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Sunday due to injury, coach Hege Riise confirmed.

"She [Hegerberg] is not ready for this game," Riise told reporters in a press conference on Saturday. "It came too early after her injury. So she is still working to be prepared for the next game."

Hegerberg, the first-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or Féminin in 2018, left the pitch just before kick-off of their game against Switzerland last Tuesday. The Lyon forward later said on social media that she "felt discomfort when sprinting right after the anthems."

Switzerland and Norway battled to a goalless draw, leaving the world No. 12 team with just one point in Group A. They have yet to score in the World Cup despite featuring a powerhouse lineup that include Hegerberg, Barcelona superstar Caroline Graham Hansen, and Chelsea midfielder Guro Reiten.

Despite being at the bottom of Group A, Norway can still advance to the knockout round should they beat the Philippines by three goals. The Filipinas, debutantes in this World Cup, pulled off a shock 1-0 win over co-host New Zealand last Tuesday to remain in the hunt for a place in the round-of-16.

"We are prepared for the Philippines," said Riise. "Our focus is mainly on how we can win, and to see the Philippines, what we need to take care of and be prepared for. Our preparation is mainly focused on how we can score and how we can defend as a team."

Aside from Hegerberg's injury, Riise is also dealing with player discontent after Graham Hansen publicly expressed her disappointment when she was left out of the starting XI against Switzerland.

Philippines coach Alen Stajcic has warned that they cannot underestimate Norway even with reports of conflict in their camp.

"They’re former World Cup winners and former Olympic gold medalists so the pedigree within the country and the history of their country in women's football is enormous," said Stajcic.

"We know the challenge is immense and huge but the World Cup's already produced so many upsets," he added.

Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at the Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

