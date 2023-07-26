Watch parties complement Filipinas’ historic World Cup appearance

Supporters celebrate at the FIFA Women's World Cup watch party in Quezon City after the first win of the Philippine Women's Football Team against New Zealand on July 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Filipino football fans watching the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 at the Philippine Football Federation’s live viewing party in Quezon City erupted in joy when Sarina Bolden scored the lone goal of the Filipinas’ historic 1-nil win over co-host New Zealand on Tuesday.

Tears were shed, emotions ran high, and the collective anxiety reached its boiling point in the final five minutes of stoppage time, only to be replaced by relief and even more celebration when the final whistle was blown and as the Philippines recorded its first ever football World Cup victory.

For many who did not have the luxury of time or finances to physically be in New Zealand to watch personally, watch parties have become more than enough to witness the Filipinas showcase their wares in the grandest stage of women’s football.

“Mas masaya manood nang magkakasama. Kung ‘yung mga magkakaibigan nga, nanonood ng movie na magkakasama, ito pa kayang historic na Philippines in the World Cup,” Parañaque-based football fan Zaph Castillo said.

The PFF’s event was only one of several organized watch parties across Metro Manila and beyond, offering fans an enjoyable experience.

Notably, a sports and recreational bar partnered with a football apparel shop to offer a package consisting of a buffet lunch and free trial of newly-released football shoes from the Filipinas’ official outfitter; other sports bars and restaurants also opened their doors.

“Nag-dedicate talaga ako ng araw. Kasama ko ang mga kaibigan ko na nakasama ko [sa football] and matagal na matagal na, not just for the Philippines but for the community itself,” Castillo shared.

Clad in red, white, or blue, and carrying scarves, posters, and other items in support of the Filipinas, hundreds and hundreds of fans flocked the PFF’s staging.

Present were a handful of football varsity teams from nearby schools, die-hard fans from local clubs, students, families, and even plain mallgoers.

They did not only enjoy the live feed of the match, but also exciting festivities such as raffle giveaways and freebies from sponsors.

For the Ultras Filipinas, one of the most passionate football support groups in the country, it was imperative to be a part of the show.

"The last time I remembered attending a watch party was [Manny] Pacquiao versus [Floyd] Mayweather. Now, I've attended a watch party for a sport that is behind basketball and volleyball in terms of popularity here yet I truly love and support," long-time member Kerson Graza said.

"Being able to attend the watch party before I go to work with my brothers at Ultras Filipinas, what an experience."

As most members are part of the labor force, some even had to skip work due to the schedule of the Filipinas, but it did not matter when history was on the line.

"It's the least I can do as a football fan. Win, draw, or lose, masaya ako and no regrets ako sa ginawa ko, to be part of something different," another Ultras who requested anonymity shared.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga sponsors, sa PFF, sa New Zealand embassy, at sa One Sports para sa kanilang TV deal, dahil sa ginagawa nila, it also means investing to Philippine football. Pinapalapit nila ang football sa masang Pilipino."

Of everyone in attendance, perhaps no one else understood the magnitude of the Filipinas’ win more than Camille Rodriguez, who had been part of the squad’s journey to the World Cup.

“We really entered this game with great confidence that we can go against these hosts, not just because we can do it but because it is a great occasion to shine,” the 28-year-old midfielder said.

In a way, the Filipinas avoided the same fate it suffered 10 months ago, when they were in a familiar position against the co-host in an international friendly.

The Philippines took a 1-nil lead, only to concede two late goals and lose in an exhibition played at the Titan Stadium in Fullerton, California.

The World Cup result, of course, is incomparable. The Filipinas faced even more tremendous pressure in front of over 32,000 fans inside the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Tension rose in the 70th minute when Jacqui Hand converted a header that initially became the equalizer for the Football Ferns.

"Biglang natahimik yung lahat. The atmosphere was diffused and reduced to silence. The defense was doing so well, then nahuli tayo on that sequence," Ultras member Kent Garcia recalled.

"Pero one of the lads pointed out na mukhang offside, so we looked intently to check."

The VAR review of the play showed that Hannah Wilkinson, the scorer in New Zealand’s improbable win against Norway, was inches ahead of her closest defender, leading to an offside call that nullified her assist to Hand.

"Once the referee decided that it was indeed offside, we were just jumping and screaming all over the place. We're thinking na talagang para sa Filipinas ang larong ito, they've done well," Garcia furthered.

In the dying moments of the match, the Ultras jumpstarted a synchronized "Pi-li-pi-nas" chant. Everyone in the activity area followed, and as the moments before the final whistle was blown were counted down, loudness enveloped the scene.

"The best bit of the whole game, I'd say," Graza said. "From the pain of almost winning the bronze in the SEA Games in 2019, and now this, it's just surreal."

Whether watching in Wellington, Quezon City, or at home, to witness the Filipinas score the crucial win is an experience that fans will never forget.

Through Cignal TV's clutch efforts when it secured official broadcast rights for the Filipinas' matches in the World Cup and through numerous watch parties, seeing the match locally served as a bridge to introduce the sport to curious onlookers in a country -- where the sports scene is dominated by basketball, boxing, and volleyball.

"Alam naman nating pinakamasaya nanonood ng game kapag may kasama ka," Rodriguez said.

“I think [watch parties are] very important. I have this firm belief that whatever we can see, we can be. It’s like the little girls seeing their ates, their fellow Filipinas on stage, and that’s what matters. That’s what watch parties like this give an opportunity to."

