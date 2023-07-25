MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Philippines celebrate historic World Cup victory

ABS-CBN News

The Philippine women's national football team secured its first ever win in the FIFA Women's World Cup after beating co-host New Zealand, 1-0.

The Filipinas, making their debut as the first football team from their country to reach a men's or women's World Cup, went ahead in the 24th minute off a header by Sarina Bolden (7).

Goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel (1) then dealt with wave after wave of attack from New Zealand in the second half to keep the clean sheet.

The Filipinas exemplified teamwork and determination to bring the historic win for the country.

Here are select images during the game.

Supporters of the Philippines react during the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, 25 July 2023. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE Hali Long of Philippines and Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand compete for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between New Zealand and Philippines at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. Catherine Ivill, Getty Images Sarina Bolden of Philippines heads to score her team's first goal past Victoria Esson of New Zealand during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between New Zealand and Philippines at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. Katelyn Mulcahy, FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images New Zealand's goalkeeper #21 Victoria Esson (right) concedes a goal scored by Philippines' forward #07 Sarina Bolden during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023. Marty Melville, AFP Philippines' forward #07 Sarina Bolden celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023. Marty Melville, AFP Philippines' forward #07 Sarina Bolden (3L) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023. Marty Melville, AFP New Zealand's forward #17 Hannah Wilkinson (R) fouls Philippines' defender #16 Sofia Harrison (C) during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023. Marty Melville, AFP Philippines' goalkeeper #01 Olivia McDaniel (C) saves the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023. Marty Melville, AFP Philippines' goalkeeper #01 Olivia McDaniel saves the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023. Marty Melville, AFP Annalie Longo (C) New Zealand reacts as Philippines players celebrate winning the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, 25 July 2023. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE Philippines' goalkeeper #01 Olivia McDaniel (C) celebrates with teammates after winning against New Zealand in their Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023. Marty Melville, AFP Philippines' goalkeeper #01 Olivia McDaniel (R) and teammates greet supporters after winning against New Zealand in their Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023. Marty Melville, AFP Supporters celebrate at the FIFA Women's World Cup watch party in Quezon City after the first goal of the Philippine Women's Football Team against home team New Zealand on July 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Supporters celebrate at the FIFA Women's World Cup watch party in Quezon City after the first goal of the Philippine Women's Football Team against home team New Zealand on July 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Supporters celebrate at the FIFA Women's World Cup watch party in Quezon City after the first goal of the Philippine Women's Football Team against home team New Zealand on July 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Supporters celebrate at the FIFA Women's World Cup watch party in Quezon City after the first goal of the Philippine Women's Football Team against home team New Zealand on July 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News