The Philippines in action against Switzerland in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand, July 21, 2023. PFF-PWNFT.

Former Philippine women’s national team pool member Camille Rodriguez expects an even “hungrier” Filipinas after the squad put up a gritty stand against Switzerland Friday in its FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 debut in Dunedin, New Zealand.

“I expect a hungrier Filipinas coming into the second game. It’s a really good game going against the host New Zealand. I believe that we will give a really good performance against New Zealand,” Rodriguez said of the world No. 46 Filipinas’ performance against the No. 20 Swiss side.

“They put up a really good fight. They came here to compete and beat teams. There were moments of brilliance.”

The Filipinas almost pulled off the unthinkable 16 minutes into their World Cup opener when Katrina Guillou made a turn and slotted in a volley coming from a counterattack, only for the goal to be disallowed due to an offside call.

Ramona Bachmann and Seraina Piubel eventually broke the gusty Filipinas defense, converting the goals for Switzerland to take home the full three points in Group A of the tournament.

Still, the former Ateneo de Manila University women’s football midfielder said Guillou's could-have-been proved the Filipinas can score in the highest level of women’s football.

“My favorite part was when the Filipinas celebrated the [disallowed] goal because it just showed kaya natin maka-score,” she said.

“I felt it was a long time coming, not just from this game, but that is really what the team is working towards, which is to hold the ball more, and it showed in that moment. It’s just a matter of doing it again.”

Having played with most of the Filipinas herself, the 28-year-old who now plays for Lords FA in India added she has no doubt in the ability of the national squad to bounce back.

“One hundred percent. As someone from the team, I have full belief that the team can really give their all and just knowing these girls, knowing the journey in the past 18 months and beyond, I know that they will give [their best] and make every minute count,” Rodriguez said.

“This is the World Cup, every footballer would want to be here, and we are privileged to have the opportunity to do this so I know they will not take it for granted.”

The Philippines will face co-host New Zealand on July 25 at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

The Football Ferns stunned No. 12 Norway on Thursday, 1-nil, in their own opening match to take the upper hand in Group A momentarily.

The Filipinas last faced New Zealand in September 2022, yielding a slim 2-1 defeat in an encounter where they took the first-half lead.

“As long as we stick to the plan, stay disciplined, stay focused on our goal of really giving everything we can, the sky is the limit for the team,” Rodriguez closed.

RELATED VIDEO

