Football: Filipinas fall to Swiss in first ever World Cup match

The Philippines in action against Switzerland in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand, July 21, 2023. PFF-PWNFT.



The Philippines absorbed a tough 2-0 loss to Switzerland in their very first FIFA Women's World Cup match, Friday afternoon at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Ramona Bachmann and Seraina Piubel were the goal-scorers for 20th-ranked Switzerland, which joined New Zealand in the lead of Group A of the tournament.

It was an emotional debut on the world stage for the world No. 46 Filipinas, which absorbed wave after wave of attack from the Swiss especially in the second half but defended with great discipline before being beaten.

There was very nearly cause for celebration in just the 16th minute, when Katrina Guillou rounded Gaëlle Thalmann and put the ball into the back of the net for a superb finish. However, the Filipinas' euphoria lasted just a few moments as the goal was nullified for offside almost immediately.

Switzerland ramped up the attack from there, with Ana Maria Crnogorčević threatening repeatedly. She nearly put Switzerland ahead in the 37th minute, only to send her attempt over the bar. Two minutes later, her header off a Bachmann free kick went wide.

The Swiss got their breakthrough minutes from half time when the referees awarded a penalty after Jessika Cowart was called for a foul on Coumba Sow inside the box, following a VAR review. Bachmann stepped up to take the spot kick, sending Olivia McDaniel the other way to put Switzerland ahead.

Piubel wrapped up the win for the Swiss in the 64th minute, after Crnogorčević was twice denied by McDaniel. The Filipinas could not clear the ball, however, and Piubel pounced on the rebound to put Switzerland ahead 2-0.

The Filipinas will try to bounce back against co-host New Zealand on July 25 at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

