Swiss miss: Filipinas' stand falls short against Switzerland in World Cup

Michael Buhozer, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 21 2023 03:59 PM

Filipinas fall to Switzerland in FIFA World Cup

Philippines' midfielder Jaclyn Sawicki (L) fights for the ball with Switzerland's midfielder Geraldine Reuteler during their FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 soccer match at the Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Friday. Ranked 46th in the world, The Philippines' historic debut in the FIFA Women's World Cup got off to a rocky start after falling to 20th-ranked Switzerland, 2-0.

