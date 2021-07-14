Football: Neil Etheridge in hospital due to COVID-19

(UPDATED) Filipino-British goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is receiving treatment in a hospital for COVID-19, his club has announced.

Birmingham City FC, which plays in the second level of English football, revealed Wednesday that Etheridge is battling against COVID-19.

"On behalf of the Board, the staff, the players and everyone connected to the Club, we’re all behind Neil and willing him on in his battle against COVID-19," said Craig Gardner, the club's technical director.

"We're in constant contact with his close family and will continue to support them in any way we can," he also said, adding that Etheridge is "in the best possible hands."

The Club can confirm that @Neil38Etheridge is currently receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19.



Everyone at #BCFC is sending him all our strength and best wishes. 💙 pic.twitter.com/wCSqfwUrjB — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) July 14, 2021

Etheridge, 31, signed with Birmingham City in September 2020 after a three-year stint with Cardiff City, another Championship side.

Just last week, he expressed his satisfaction with the work they did during their first week of the preseason.

Long, tough week but it’s all in the bank 🏦Done some things I never thought I would do but all great experiences. First week of pre season done 💪🏽 Rest up for the next couple of days! #Birmingham #football #goalkeeper #KRO #hardwork #challenge pic.twitter.com/7Gfm179xND — Neil Etheridge (@Neil38Etheridge) July 4, 2021

He remains the first choice goalkeeper of the Philippine Azkals, but missed their recent campaign in the joint FIFA World Cup/AFC Asian Cup qualifiers due to injury.

Since making his debut in 2008, Etheridge has made 65 appearances for the Azkals.

