Football: Etheridge, several key Azkals to miss joint Cup qualifiers

Keeper Neil Etheridge will not join the Philippines men’s national football team at the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers because he will undergo surgery, the squad said in a statement Saturday.

The Azkals will also miss midfielders Patrick Strauss (injury) and Iain Ramsay (travel restrictions), and defenders Carli de Murga (no China visa) and Niko de Vera (family emergency).

The nature of Etheridge’s and Strauss’ injuries were not revealed.

The tournament will be held in Suzhou, China, with the Philippines taking on Guam on June 3, China on June 9 and the Maldives on June 9.

