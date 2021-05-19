Azkals keeper Neil Etheridge ties knot ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Philippine Azkals keeper Neil Etheridge has finally tied the knot with his fiancee before the team's campaign in the coming FIFA World Cup qualifiers this coming June.

Etheridge was supposed to get married with his partner Alexandra Solera in June last year, but the two had to postpone their wedding due to lockdown restrictions in the UK.

The Fil-British keeper posted a photo showing the couple wearing their wedding rings.

"18.05.21 .... ❤️❤️ #married #celebrate #wedding #relationship," his caption says.

The Cardiff City star is expected to join the Philippine Azkals for the qualifiers which is due to begin in China starting June 3 under a bubble set-up.

Azkals head coach Scott Cooper said Etheridge has already expressed commitment to be part of the national squad competing in the world Cup qualifiers.

